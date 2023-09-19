Team Higgins wins Lincoln Dubai Golf Pro-Am at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Paul Moore (L) with Team winners: David Martin, Harry Northrop, David Warhams and Professional Kian Higgins. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 8:48 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 8:51 PM

Jumeirah Golf Estates head pro-Kian Higgins teamed up with amateurs David Warham, David Martin and Harry Northrop to win the second Lincoln Dubai Golf Pro-Am Series over the Greg Norman-designed Fire course.

A highlight for the team came on the front nine holes where they scored 53 points.to finish with an impressive winning total of 94 points.

Each team participating in the Pro-Am consisted of one professional and three Amateurs, and the best two scores from the team of four counted towards the final team score. In addition, each professional participated in an individual strokeplay competition.

After a two-way count back, the runners-up position went to professional Graham Forbes and his amateurs - Juliette Castell, Rony El Haber, and Andy Drees – who scored 88 points.

The count back went back to the last six holes. A highlight of Juliette’s round was a net eagle scored on Hole 15.

Missing out on second place with 88 points and finishing in third place was the team of professional Sujjan Singh and amateurs Manu Chauhan, Mohit Singh and Veneet Kumar.

Their best hole as a team came on No11 where Manu scored 4 points and the rest of the team scored 3 points, for a total of a seven-pointer on one hole.

Sujjan Singh won the professional title with a brilliant seven under par 65 highlighted with seven birdies. It was also a bogey-free round.

In the runners-up position was Tommy Fleetwood Head Academy professional Tim Backhouse with a score of four under 68. Tim played well throughout his round making only one bogey and five birdies.

There was a two-way tie for third place with a score of three under 69 from Matt Brookes and Tommy Fleetwood Academy Teaching professional Diarmaid Fraser. Matt scored well on hole five where he made an eagle and Diarmaid impressed with six birdies on this scorecard.

There were two on-course competitions. Winner of Nearest the Pin on Hole 8 was Alan Sheepwash while Jane Vorster won the Straightest Drive on Hole 18.

At the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, commented: “Congratulations to all our prize winners today and a huge thank you to Lincoln and Al Tayer Motors for their continued support of club events here at Jumeirah Golf Estates."

“We look forward to inviting you all back for the next Lincoln Pro-Am here at Jumeirah Golf Estates in December.”

