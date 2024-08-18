Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi remains in the hunt

Team Abu Dhabi in action at the Grand Prix of Lithuania. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 6:23 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 6:24 PM

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi lost his lead in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship but stayed well in the hunt for a record fifth driver’s title as Sweden’s Mathilda Wiberg won the Grand Prix of Lithuania.

Third place in the third round of the championship was enough to give Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko a narrow two-point lead in the title race from Al Qemzi, who finished fourth on a dramatic day in Klaipėda.

But with the three remaining rounds to come next month in Italy and Portugal, two of his favourite race venues, the Emirati driver has put himself in a strong position to retain his F2 world title after a disappointing qualifying session on Friday.

While Al Qemzi rose three places on the day, his Abu Dhabi team-mate, Mansoor Al Mansoori, made a bigger move, climbing from 17th at the start to finish among the championship points in ninth-place.

Wiberg’s first F2 Grand Prix win arrived courtesy of agonising exits for the first-round winner in Italy, Britain’s Matthew Palfreyman, and Finland’s Jarno Vilmunen.

After a perfect start from pole position, Palfreyman looked to be in complete control and on course for the championship lead before his timing belt snapped and put him out half way through the 38-lap race.