Team Abu Dhabi duo set for tense battle in world title race

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 6:01 PM

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi and Mansoor Al Mansoori are primed for a tense climax to UIM F2 World Championship in Portugal this weekend which could see either of them crowned world champion on Sunday.

Four-time champion and strong favourite Al Qemzi goes into the final round of the championship at Vila Velha de Rodao holding a six-point lead over Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko, who is four points ahead of Al Mansoori in third position.

It means that second place in the Grand Prix of Portugal II would be enough to clinch the title for Al Qemzi, and take him into the record books as the first ever five-time winner of the F2 crown.

However, a repeat of last weekend’s result, which saw Al Mansoori win the penultimate round in Peso Da Régua, would see him installed as world champion for the first time should Abu Dhabi teammate Al Qemzi finish fourth for the second race in eight days.

While there is no question of team orders giving priority to either of them, the two Emirati drivers will be taking no unnecessary risks that could jeopardise the arrival of an 18th world title at Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club since Guido Cappellini became team manager nine years ago.

“We’re teammates and friends, but we both want to win the title, and we both know what we have to do,” said Al Qemzi, who had already secured his fourth F2 triumph before rounding off last season with victory on the Tagus river in Vila Velha de Rodao.

“The team will make sure both boats are set up perfectly, as they are for every race. Then it’s up to us. It’s also up to us not to do anything that could hurt the team.”