Tarren’s stumbles after fast start, but patience pays off in Bahrain

England's Callum Tarren leads by two shots in the Bahrain Championship at the Royal Club on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

Callum Tarren leads by two shots at the halfway stage of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship after battling back from a slow start to get to 13 under par with a second round 67 on the DP World Tour..

The Englishman fired a bogey-free first round 64 at Royal Golf Club, but had to be patient in the early stages of Friday afternoon as he dropped a shot on the opening hole and made another bgey on the fourth to slip further off the pace set by Italy's Andrea Pavan.

The 34 year-old bounced back in style, carding four birdies in his next five holes, and the birdies kept coming on the back nine.

He picked up shots at the 11th, 13th and 14th to head into the weekend two ahead of Pavan - who held the early clubhouse lead after notching eight birdies and a single bogey - and fellow Englishman Dan Brown, who also carded a seven under 65.

Pablo Larrazábal is a shot further back at ten under after making a memorable hole-in-one at the second in his round of 68.

The Spaniard, who is chasing a 10th DP World Tour title, holed his tee-shot at the 192-yard par-three with a six iron to seal the sixth ace of his career.

Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen is then at nine under, with overnight leader Brandon Robinson Thompson amongst the group of five players a shot further back after following up his course record 61 on Thursday with a three over 75.

Tarren said on completing his round: "I got off to a shaky start today, but I knew I was playing good golf, so I just stayed patient. A few bounce-back birdies, and I played really solid again. So just more of that and see what happens..

"I misjudged the wind on one, got it riding the wind and hit it up against the fence. I could hit it, but it was against a rock so didn’t want to risk that. I just said, ride this tough start, but plenty of chances out there. Managed to capitalise on a few good shots.

"There were a couple in the middle of the round where I hit it to two feet and a foot with nine iron and a wedge:" he sadded. "A couple of good saves coming in, a couple of good putts. The par save on 16. That kept the momentum going. Shame about the last (missed birdie chance) but I’m ready to tackle the weekend.