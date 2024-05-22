T20 World Cup: Yuvraj wants India to maximise left and right handed batting options

Yuvraj Singh feels Rajasthan Royals' left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is a more suitable opening partner to Rohit Sharma. - AFP File

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 1:16 PM

India should use Yashasvi Jaiswal as skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the T20 World Cup next month and play Rishabh Pant as the preferred wicketkeeper to ensure left-handed variety in their batting lineup, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said.

Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form as opener for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and is the season's leading scorer with 708 runs from 14 matches.

Yuvraj preferred harnessing left-handed Jaiswal with right-handed Rohit at the top of the batting order to be followed by Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav, currently the top ranked T20 batter, is nearly certain to retain his number four slot.

Rishabh Pant is favoured over Sanju Samson as a wicket-keeper batsman. - AFP File

"I think Rohit and Jaiswal should definitely open," Yuvraj, who was part of India's victorious T20 World Cup team in 2007, told the International Cricket Council.

"Virat has been batting at number three (in T20 internationals) and that's his position. You get Surya at four and then you got a couple of big options.

"I'd like to see a couple of left-hand, right-hand combinations because it is harder to bowl at two combinations all the time."

For the same reason, Yuvraj, a left-handed batter himself who famously hit England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 World Cup, would pick Pant over Sanju Samson even though both wicketkeepers have been in great form in the IPL.

"I'd probably go for Rishabh," said Yuvraj, who is an ambassador of the June 1-29 showpiece in West Indies and the United States.