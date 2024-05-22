T20 World Cup: Yuvraj wants India to maximise left and right handed batting options

The remaining 10 US Open Final Qualifiers will all be held in the US on June 3
India should use Yashasvi Jaiswal as skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the T20 World Cup next month and play Rishabh Pant as the preferred wicketkeeper to ensure left-handed variety in their batting lineup, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said.
Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form as opener for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and is the season's leading scorer with 708 runs from 14 matches.
Yuvraj preferred harnessing left-handed Jaiswal with right-handed Rohit at the top of the batting order to be followed by Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav, currently the top ranked T20 batter, is nearly certain to retain his number four slot.
"I think Rohit and Jaiswal should definitely open," Yuvraj, who was part of India's victorious T20 World Cup team in 2007, told the International Cricket Council.
"Virat has been batting at number three (in T20 internationals) and that's his position. You get Surya at four and then you got a couple of big options.
"I'd like to see a couple of left-hand, right-hand combinations because it is harder to bowl at two combinations all the time."
For the same reason, Yuvraj, a left-handed batter himself who famously hit England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 World Cup, would pick Pant over Sanju Samson even though both wicketkeepers have been in great form in the IPL.
"I'd probably go for Rishabh," said Yuvraj, who is an ambassador of the June 1-29 showpiece in West Indies and the United States.
"Obviously Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh (is a) left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past."
India begin their Group A campaign against Ireland on June 9 in New York and clash with arch-rivals Pakistan four days later.
ALSO READ
The remaining 10 US Open Final Qualifiers will all be held in the US on June 3
The Majors seem to be the only place where most of the world’s leading golfers are seen to be competing against each other
Pogacar says his current form feels good enough to carry him to a rare cycling double as he chases victory in the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France
The American birdies the 18th for a one-shot victory over LIV Golf's DeChambeau to reach a career-best second spot in the world rankings
Pogacar took his fourth stage victory to go around 6min 41sec clear with six stages remaining
Usyk is the first boxer to become undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 1999
Rematch on the cards after judges make Usyk the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in almost 25 years
The Irishman shot a 62 to tie the lowest score in major history and so nearly pull-off one of the most epic rounds in the history of golf