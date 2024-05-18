Super Swiatek wins another 'great battle' against Sabalenka for third Rome title

IPL 2024: Pressure on RCB ahead of pivotal CSK clash that will decide fourth team for playoffs
Iga Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-3 to win her third Italian Open title on Saturday as the Pole came out on top once again in a battle between the top two in the women's rankings following her Madrid Open triumph earlier this month.
The title was the 21st of Swiatek's career as the world number one sounded out a warning to her rivals ahead of this month's French Open where she is a three-time champion.
Swiatek broke Sabalenka twice in the first set where the Belarusian conceded 12 unforced errors in a lopsided start to the match. Sabalenka fought back, reaching five break points in a bid to lead 2-0 in the second, but Swiatek held her own serve.
Sabalenka failed to break again with Swiatek holding her nerve to save two break points on her next serve. The set progressed to 3-3 before the Pole broke again, in back-to-back games this time, ensuring her path to victory.
“Aryna, another final, another great battle. After Madrid I knew it was not going to be easy,” Swiatek said. “I”m really happy I was able to play this consistently for this many weeks on the Tour.”
Swiatek has now won her last nine singles finals. The last time the Polish player lost in a final was to Sabalenka at Madrid last year -- which is also the only time Sabalenka has defeated Swiatek in the five times they've met in finals
“Congrats to Iga, incredible couple of weeks, great tennis,” Sabalenka said. “Hopefully we’ll get to the final at Roland-Garros and I’ll get you there.”
