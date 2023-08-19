Super Sub Wood snatches late win for Forest over Sheffield Utd

Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League against Sheffield United, at the City Ground, in Nottingham on Friday. - AFP

Nottingham Forest substitute Chris Wood headed an 89th minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory over promoted Sheffield United for his side's first three points of the season on Friday.

Forest had grabbed the quickest goal of the week-old campaign when their prolific Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his sixth goal in consecutive Premier League games.

Awoniyi rose between two defenders in the third minute to meet Serge Aurier's cross and power the ball beyond goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to give the hosts the lead.

But United, who came up from the Championship last season, roared back three minutes into the second half with a wonderful curling strike from Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer.

With both sides pressing for a winner, Wood came off the bench to replace Awoniyi and head home another Aurier cross to the joy of a packed City Ground on the banks of the River Trent.

The result left the visitors without a point from their first two games back in the top flight, after both teams had suffered defeats in their opening Premier League fixtures.

Forest fans thought Awoniyi had scored yet again when he lifted the ball over Foderingham in the second half but the goal was disallowed for offside. Prior to Wood's strike, Awoniyi had bagged his team's last six league goals in a row.