Super Bowl: Trump to become first US President to attend; high security measures in place

Donald Trump will become the first sitting US President to attend the Super Bowl; the biggest annual event in the American sporting calendar.

The highly anticipated match will see the Kansas City Chiefs aim for a historic hat-trick of Super Bowl titles on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in front of a star-studded crowd in New Orleans.

Trump, a strident critic of the National Football League over the years, will join a sell-out crowd of around 74,000 fans at the Caesars Superdome.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift will also be in the VIP seats to watch as her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Chiefs team-mates bid to become the first team in history to lift three consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Trump's presence at the NFL showpiece will heighten security around an event which was already protected by a heavy police presence following the New Year's Day attack which left 14 people dead and many more injured in the Big Easy's famous Bourbon Street district.

"I'm confident the safest place this weekend will be under the security umbrella we have in place around (the Superdome)," Cathy Lanier, the NFL's chief security officer, said this week. "We have reviewed, and re-reviewed, all the events of January 1."

Trump's groundbreaking attendance at the game comes against a backdrop of a strained relationship with the NFL stretching back several decades, when he sought to join the league as an owner in the early 1980s only to be rebuffed.

Trump also triggered uproar during his first term as president when in 2017 he criticised NFL players who knelt during the playing of the US national anthem to draw attention to issues of racial injustice.

Players in Sunday's game have so far walked a diplomatic line when asked about Trump's presence, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saying playing in front of the US leader would be "cool."

Fans in New Orleans meanwhile expressed hope that Trump does not politicise the occasion.