Students unleash their drive at EGF’s golf schools grass roots initiative

The first group of teachers from seven schools in Abu Dhabi conducted their golf sessions in the R&A ‘Unleash Your Drive” program aligned with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) recently at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

The participating schools were Al Rabeeh Academy, Al Rabeeh School, Yern Jafoor, Al Salama, Al Riyadh, Muna Academy and West Yas Academy.

Cameron Van Rooyen, UAE National Coach, based in Abu Dhabi, commented: “The next step for these teachers is to have a refresher session hosted by myself at the schools – on an individual basis and then they are good to go and start the golf sessions at the schools for al the students as part of their curriculum.

“It is a great start and let’s all see a proven model that can then be rolled out throughout the UAE to hopefully create new pathways for young golfers to get into the game.”

Meanwhile at Dubai Creek the EGF hosted the second Future Falcons Monthly Par 3 Medal sponsored by eGolf Megastore.

Winning the Beginner’s Boys Division was Saeed Almaazmi, followed by Sultan Almaazmi.

In the Intermediate Level, over six holes played, Mohammed Al Haddad was the winner and Ali Al Haddad finished as the

runner-up. Hind Almaazmi came second in the Intermediate Division, and the winner was Aya Al Awadhi.

In the Advanced Division was Aarya Ganguly followed by Yasmeen El Husseini, and the boys, Emile Gonzalvez followed by Aarav Gangly were the proud winners.

“It was great to see all our students out on the course again after a successful pilot at the beginning of the year,” said Van Rooyen.

“Dubai Creek Golf Club was a fantastic host, and we cannot wait to see the number of participants grows. We encourage all juniors of any ability between the ages of four and 16 to get in touch and join these events. It is open to both UAE Nationals and ex-pats,’

The next Future Falcons Par 3 event is on January 6, 2024 at Arabian Ranches Golf Club