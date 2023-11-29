Strong start by UAE teams at Pan Arab Ladies and Junior Championships

The pair shot an impressive gross 61 to prevail by a countback from Norris and McNamara in the event supported by The Lounge Spa
The UAE Team started strongly and lead both the Ladies and Under-15 Girl’s Team Divisions after round one of the Pan Arab Ladies and Junior Championships at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.
Hosted by the Saudi Arabian Golf Association as Office Bearers of the Arab Golf Federation, the tournament has attracted representatives from 12 countries who are competing in 10 Divisions – both Team and Individual.
The UAE Ladies’ Team is represented by Intissar Rich, Jamie Camero and Alia Alemadi, with Rich and Camero both shooting level par 72’s to be three shots ahead of Team Morocco.
In the UAE Under-15 Girl’s Team of Maya Gaudin, Sara Abubaker and Aasiya Saleem lead the Division with rounds of 75 from both Maya and Aasiya to take a commanding lead into Day 2.
Yasin Ali, the coach for one of the stars of the UAE Under-15 Team Maya, based at JA The Academy, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, told Khaleej Times: “I have been delighted with Maya’s improvements in her game over the past few months.
“When she played in Riyadh, over the same course, in the ARAMCO Team Series – Riyadh on the LET a few week’s ago, she found a few things on the range between rounds. She has taken to that recently – and it is great to see her performing so well – with some pretty good scores.
“We wish Maya continued success this week.”
A strong field of 89 players are competing this week in the 54-hole event with 36-holes played by the Under-13 Boys Division.
Countries represented at the tournament include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the UAE.
The Pan Arab Ladies and Junior Championships is supported by Palm Tees (Visit www.palmtees.ae), who have provided pouches and recycled Palm Tees to all the competitors and Driving Range.
First Round Scores
(Par 72)
Ladies’ Team Division
UAE 144.
Under-18 Boy’s Team Division
Morocco 138.
Under-15 Girl’s Team Division
UAE 150.
Under-15 Boy’s Team Division
Tunisia 149.
Under-13 Boy’s Team Division
Egypt 155.
Ladies’ Individual
S. Essakali (Morocco) 71.
I. Rich (UAE) 72.
J. Camero (UAE) 72.
Under-18 Boy’s Individual
A. Fakori (Mor) 68.
Under-15 Girl’s Individual
N. Ghadi (Mor) 74.
A. Saleem (UAE) 75
M. Gaudin (UAE) 75.
S. Abubaker (UAE 77.
Under-15 Boy’s Individual
M. B. Youssef (Tun) 71.
Under-13 Boy’s Individual
M. Khalladi (Tun) 75.
S. Alabdallat (Jor) 75.
