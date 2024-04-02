Stephenson’s putter sizzles as he wins JGE Men’s Amateur Open for season double

Thomas Stephenson (centre), winner of the 2024 Jumeirah Golf Estates Men's Amateur Open flanked by club officials. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 4:22 PM

Thomas Stephenson claimed a second big win for the season when he won the 2024 Jumeirah Golf Estates Men’s Amateur Open by one stroke.

He strung together rounds of 71, 71 and 68 for a six-under-par total of 210.

Thirty-three-year-old Stephenson, who plays off a +5 handicap, also won the JGE Club Championship earlier this season.

The first two rounds were played over the Fire course and the final round over the Earth course.

Stephenson said on completing his round: “It is very satisfying to win both the Men’s Open and Club Championship this season at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

“I played very solid golf over the three days – but today was my best golf of the week and I was so pleased to close it out – especially with a 15-foot putt on the last.

“Putting is the best part of my game. Special thanks to the help from my swing coach Tim Backhouse as well as to my strength and conditioning coach Jamie Dreelan, both from the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at JGE.”

The 54-hole event was a qualifier for the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Men’s Order of Merit as well as a WAGR qualifying event supported by the R&A that attracted 136 players.

The overseas entries came from Ireland, Wales, England, the US, India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Czech Republic, Sweden, Spain and a typically strong entry from golf clubs in the UAE as well as from the EGF.

The champion had four birdies in each of his first two rounds and he managed five birdies and one bogey in his final round – with a joint best of the day 68. His back nine of 33 was the secret to his success, just beating the fast-finishing Jake Sowden (Eng), who could not quite make up for his opening round of 74.

In tied third place, four back of the champion on two-under-par were Sam Mullane (JGE) and first-round leader Dan Byrne (The Els Club), who opened up with a best-of-the-week 66, but could not keep up his strong play in the final round and had to settle for a 77.

Jonathan Selvaraj (EGF), current leader of the EGF Men’s Order of Merit finished in tied ninth on four over par.

In the net category, Branko Stanik (EGF) playing off a 15 handicap, secured victory with a net score of six under par, posting net scores of 73, 72 and 65 across the three rounds. Stanik’s final round began impressively with net eagles on holes 1 and 3, with a net birdie in between on hole 2, putting him at five under through three holes.

He maintained his strong play throughout the day, ultimately finishing at seven under for the round.

The next WAGR event on the EGF Order of Merits is the GEM International Amateur Golf Tour to be held at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club from 5th – 7th April 2024.

Results

Stephenson (JGE) 71. 71. 68. 210

Sowden (Eng) 74. 69. 68. 211.

Mullane (JGE) 71. 70. 73. 214.

Byrne (The Els Club) 66. 71. 77. 214.