Stars dazzle in Pro-Am ahead of historic HERO Dubai Desert Classic

Koech's victory last year in Ras Al Khaimah in a time of 58m:45s was one of the 10 fastest of 2023
China’s Haotong Li warmed up for the 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic by leading his team to victory at the Pro-am, with a star-studded field including Irish pop-singer Niall Horan in action on the Majlis course on Wednesday.
Li was joined by Asheesh Narayan, Rahul Yadav and Zahid Noorani and the quartet combined together to register a winning score of -30 at the Emirates Golf Club.
The score was enough to hold off Denmark’s World No.53 Nicolai Hojgaard and his Hero team-mates Pankaj Dinodia, Samvit Chopra, and Abhimanyu Munjal, who shot -29.
Also taking to the course on Wednesday was World No.2 Rory McIlroy, joined by Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, Khalid Salmeen and Essa Farooq. The three-time winner and defending champion will be looking to make history in Dubai by becoming the first player to win the Dallah Trophy four times when play begins on Thursday.
Among the stars to take to the course for the annual Pro-am was Irish singer and One Direction member, Niall Horan who displayed his passion for the game alongside teammates Ewen Ferguson, David Kent and Jesse Wilburn.
The Professionals will return to the Majlis Course on Thursday for the start of the HDDC. Defending champion McIlroy headlines the field which also includes Open Champion Brian Harman, seven-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and American Cameron Young.
Spectators can look forward to a wider variety of options off the course than ever before with something for fans of all ages to enjoy across the tournament.
With free general admission tickets, fans can visit the all-new Hero Dubai Desert Classic app available on App Store or Google Play or visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com to secure their tickets and or more information.
Koech's victory last year in Ras Al Khaimah in a time of 58m:45s was one of the 10 fastest of 2023
South African pro joins forces with EGC Captains to support Heroes of Dubai initiative at the 2024 HERO Dubai Desert Classic
Fahad Alkhoori makes it a memorable night for Emirati fighters as Morocco’s Moussa Gholam stops gritty South African 'Baby' Lunga Sitemela in the main event
Bahrain Raid Xtreme star turns the heat on Spanish ace as rally enters second week in Saudi
The winner cashes in on home advantage to shoot a bogey-free round at the Emirates Golf Club
'I take away some positives from this week… I put it down to brushing off the cobwebs from my winter break' said the Pole
The Dubai resident’s double birdie burst at the Dubai Creek Resort gives him a third success in the UAE
Co-founder of TSCT Vijay Vasu said the mandate of the Tour was to take it around the UAE