Star-studded LIV Golf Jeddah to stage momentous season finale

Brooks Koepka, the 2022 LIV Golf Jeddah champion will return to Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to defend his individual title next month. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 3:43 PM

LIV Golf makes its highly anticipated return to Saudi Arabia’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club next month for LIV Golf Jeddah, presented by ROSHN.

The October 13 – 15 event will see the league’s 2023 regular season reach its epic conclusion and set the stage for the Team Championship – and the future for many LIV golfers.

The LIV Golf Jeddah marks the thirteenth tournament of the league’s first full season.

Superstar names amongst the list of 13 major winners who will compete in King Addullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia include 2023 PGA Championship winner and 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Team selection Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith, World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau, and two-time major winners Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Martin Kaymer.

There will be much to play for amongst the star-studded list competing for the season-ending individual title. Those further down the standings face a battle to secure their future, with those ranked 45 and below in the “Drop Zone” facing relegation and the reality of losing their LIV Golf status for next year.

Cameron Smith Smith currently leads the individual standings. - AFP File

Following an exciting final round at LIV Golf Chicago, the 12th event of the season, Smith currently leads the individual standings with 170 points after victories in London and Bedminster.

In-form American Talor Gooch, a three-time individual champion this season, is in hot pursuit of the Australian with 162 points.

Last week’s LIV Golf Chicago champion and 'Mr 58,' Bryson DeChambeau, occupies the third place in the standings with 146 points.

Other players in contention of a top-three finishing spot include 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah winner Koepka and 4Aces GC captain Johnson, among others.

As the final opportunity to secure points in the individual standings, the pressure to play well in Jeddah intensifies. Those who finish in the top 24 in the overall standings will lock in their position in the LIV Golf League for the next season.

Talor Gooch of the United States Talor Gooch, a three-time individual champion this season. - AFP File

Players finishing in the “Open Zone” (positions 25-44), however, may face trade or release by their respective teams.

Meanwhile, those finishing in positions 45 and below sitting in the “Drop Zone” will be relegated and will automatically qualify for the League’s promotional tournament, where they will have the opportunity to earn their spot back for the 2024 season.

Aside from the individual standings race, each player in the 48-man field has good reason to make their scores count, as the final team standings following LIV Golf Jeddah will determine seeds 1-12 for the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami the following week, with the top four teams receiving first-round byes.

Through 12 events, 4Aces GC – featuring Johnson, Reed, Peter Uihlein, and Pat Perez – sits atop the team standings with 188 points after team victories in Adelaide and London. DeChambeau’s Crushers GC (178 points), which includes Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Dubai-based Anirban Lahiri, made significant gains thanks to their victory last week in Chicago, giving them a seven-point lead in second place over Torque GC. Torque GC features Chilean stars Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Colombian Sebastian Muñoz, and Spanish rookie David Puig, who closely trail Crushers GC with 171 total points following wins in Orlando, DC, Andalucía, and Greenbrier.

The all-South African Stinger GC, featuring major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Dean Burmester, currently sits in fourth place with 157 points.

RangeGoats GC (155 points) occupies fifth place, thanks to five top-three finishes this season, driven by standout performances by Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters, and captain Watson.