Stage set for AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Dubai

The Solheim Cup will be played from Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville
The AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship is set to commence at Shabab Al Ahli, Dubai, on Friday, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announced.
The competition, which will run until Sunday, September 1, will attract around 1,400 male and female competitors from various clubs and academies worldwide.
The three-day event will kick off with competitions for kids on the first day, followed by youth and masters on the second day, with amateurs and professionals competing on the final day.
The championship draws elite athletes from across the globe, as it awards 600 ranking points to the first-place winner in each category, enhancing their chances of participating in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship and qualifying for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Awards at the end of the season.
“The AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship receives significant local and international attention and serves as an important milestone for all athletes. The AJP tour events are known for their high standards of organisation and professionalism, making them the ideal platform to attract elite athletes from the region and around the world,” said Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.
“One of the most valuable aspects of the championship is its focus on kids and youth, who represent the future of the sport and are essential to its development in the coming years. This aligns with the Federation’s plans to discover and support talent, creating champions capable of competing globally.”
Tariq Al-Bahri, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, said: “The AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship aims to play a crucial role in developing the sport of jiu-jitsu and enhancing its global reach, building on Abu Dhabi’s reputation as world jiu-jitsu capital as well as the ideal hosts to the biggest jiu-jitsu championships and events, and as a destination for champions from around the world.”
Igor Silva, coach of Commando Group Academy, is confident of a strong performance from his team.
“The AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship has always been a significant milestone for our athletes, and we are preparing thoroughly to ensure a strong showing in the championship," Silva said.
"We commend the UAEJJF and AJP for organising world-class championships that contribute to the growth of jiu-jitsu both locally and internationally. We look forward to the competitions this weekend and are confident that our athletes will perform well, raising the club’s profile and adding new medals to our illustrious track record.”
Ali Monfaradi, a competitor from Elements Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Bahrain, who will compete in the under-77kg category, is excited ahead of the event.
"I will compete in both the professional and masters categories. Both categories will see strong participation, but I am confident that I will perform at a high level, as I secured gold and silver in last year’s edition,” Monfaradi said.
