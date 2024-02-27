Stage set for a ‘Masters themed’ Race to Georgia UAE regional final at the Montgomerie

Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai. - Instagram

Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 3:50 PM

The UAE Regional Final of the 2023 – 24 Race to Georgia will have an interesting new look when it takes place on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, at Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai.

The format is Individual Stableford, with a maximum handicap of 24 for men and 36 for ladies with a 75 per cent allowance.

The Race to Georgia is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation, Bahrain Golf Association, Qatar Golf Association and Golf Saudi.

Keith Watson, Organiser on behalf of REZA Hygiene, said: We are approaching the culmination of our sixth edition of this GCC-wide event – one of the leading corporate amateur golf tournaments in the region.

“We thank all the participating golf clubs and all competitors for supporting the Qualifying Rounds throughout the UAE this season – open to both members and non-members of golf clubs as long as they have an Official Handicap.

“We look forward to the UAE Final which will be ‘Masters themed’ with some signed memorabilia up for grabs for the winners,” Watson added. “The main prize for our Divisional winners will be the all-expenses trip to the World Final of the Race to Georgia. In addition, they will be invited to The 2024 Masters (in Augusta) for a practice day as well as on one of the tournament days as patrons.”

The UAE golf clubs that participated in this season’s Race to Georgia include Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Montgomerie Golf Club, Trump International Golf Club, Arabian Ranches Golf Club and The Els Club.

The top two players of each of the Divisions have qualified through the club qualifiers to the UAE Final in addition to the lucky draw winners.

The winner of the Junior Division will win golf equipment with the main prize of a trip to the US only open to players over 21 years of age.

There is also the Regional Final for the Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi qualifiers to be held on Saturday 9th March at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia. Qualifying Rounds for this Saudi Regional Final were held at Doha Golf Club, Qatar, the Royal Club, Bahrain and at Dirab Golf Club, Nofa Golf Club, Riyadh Golf Club and Rolling Hills Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

“This is one of the highest profile ‘Bucket List’ prizes for amateur golf in the region,” said Watson.

“We look forward to crowning our 2024 Race to Georgia champions and especially would like to thank our sponsors and supporters for their support that adds so much value to all our events.”

The Race to Georgia is organized by REZA Hygiene and sponsored by: Zahid Group, PAPA JOHNS, EMAAR Hospitality, dyson, Rezaroma and GOLFTEC.