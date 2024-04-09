Spring in pole position as Senior Champions Tour reaches season finale

Current leader of The Senior Champions Tour Corey Spring in action. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 9 Apr 2024, 5:11 PM

Corey Spring will hope to consolidate his position at the top of the Order of Merit points when the Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) stage its season-ending grand finale at The Els Club, Dubai on April 17.

Spring currently leads the TSCT Order of Merit table with 218 points and is closely followed by Alem Selimovic (211 points), Shourit Sen (205 points) and Christofer Bagge (202 points).

The format is Individual Stableford with a maximum handicap for men of 24 and for ladies 30 with a 1.30 pm shotgun start.

It is the final event of the 2023 – 24 TSCT Order of Merit.

The top three players in the Order of Merit will receive invites to play in the tournament raiser Pro-Am of the $300,000 UAE Challenge featuring the leading players on the Challenge Tour to be held at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club on Wednesday 24th April 2024.

Vijay Vasu, co-founder of TSCT commented: “We have had an enjoyable and competitive season on The Senior Champions Tour held at venues throughout the UAE.

“It all started in October 2023 at The Els Club and we then followed that up with events at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Trump International Golf Club, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Al Zorah Golf Club and Al Hamra Golf Club. We are looking forward to a full house to finish off the season next week.”

TSCT is open to men over 50 years of age and ladies over 40 years of age. For further information on membership and participation visit www.TSCT.ae

