Sport as its dazzling best: IOC hails Paris Olympics

The Olympic rings are seen during the closing ceremony at the Stade de France. — AFP

France bid a reluctant farewell on Monday to an "enchanted" fortnight of Olympic sport as athletes headed home from Paris praising a dazzling edition of the Games that has breathed new life into the biggest show on earth.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise delivered stardust at the closing ceremony on Sunday evening -- and a link with the next Games in Los Angeles -- by abseiling into the national stadium.

Actor Tom Cruise jumps from the roof of the Stade de France during the closing ceremony. — Reuters

The "Mission Impossible" star descended on a wire in front of 71,500 spectators, grabbed the Olympic flag and jumped onto a motorbike, to the delight of thousands of dancing athletes and awe-struck fans.

The final act of the Paris Olympics brought relief that an event foreshadowed by worries about terror attacks, strikes or protests had passed off with barely a hitch.

But there was also sadness that two weeks of high-spirited celebration had come to an end.

"Keep the flame alive," urged the front-page headline of France's biggest sports newspaper, L'Equipe, which featured new national swimming hero Leon Marchand and urged French people to maintain the spirit "of this enchanted fortnight".

Athletes of the United States during the closing ceremony. — Reuters

At the Athletes' Village in northern Paris, bleary-eyed athletes were packing their bags after a late night, with the French capital's two main airports braced for a huge influx of travellers and sports equipment.

Magda Skarbonkiewicz, a Team USA fencer, said she would return home filled with memories of competing inside the Grand Palais, one of the historic venues used around the French capital.

"It's such an iconic venue and just nothing like I've ever seen before," she told AFP. "It's amazing to see so many people care about fencing the way the French people do."

During Sunday night's closing ceremony, which stressed the Olympics' core message of peace and cooperation, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach had praised the Paris Games for being "sport at its best".

France President Emmanuel Macron and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. — Reuters

"These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish," Bach said. "Or dare I say: Seine-sational Games," the IOC chief quipped in a pun about the river flowing through Paris which was a sometimes fickle star of the event.

Observers had seen Paris 2024 as essential for the Olympics brand as a whole, coming after a Covid-affected edition in Tokyo and a corruption-tainted version in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The Golden Voyager stands atop a pile of masked dancers in a performance during the closing ceremony. — Reuters

Around 9,000 athletes flooded into the Stade de France on Sunday night for a show that featured music from French electro act Air, guitar band Phoenix, Belgian singer Angele and the Cambodian rapper VannDa.

"We knew you would be brilliant, but you were magic," Paris 2024 organising chief Tony Estanguet told the crowd during a triumphalist speech.

French swimmer Leon Marchand, who won four gold medals, during the closing ceremony. — Reuters

He said the Games had transformed "a nation of implacable complainers" into "unbridled supporters who don't want to stop singing".

Much of the media commentary has focused on the uplifting impact of the Games on the generally morose national mood.