Special Olympics UAE launches Athletes Safeguarding Program for People of Determination

Special Olympics UAE organized a workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development to kickstart the implementation of the Athletes Safeguarding Program whose goals are to ensure the rights of people of determination athletes.

The joint workshop held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Community Development in Dubai was attended by 25 coaches and officials from 21 People of Determination clubs and centers across the UAE.

It also highlighted initiatives to activate player protection units and encourage coaches to complete a specialized training course that will help them provide better training to athletes with mental and developmental challenges.

The vision of the UAE Special Olympics is in line with the programs committed by the International Special Olympics.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said: “We are committed to achieving full protection of our athletes, in line with the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in the inclusion of People of Determination in society.

"To achieve this goal, it is important to focus on qualifying coaches and those who are in close contact with People of Determination at their dedicated clubs and centres daily.

“Every coach, seeking employment in any of these clubs and centres, will have to complete the Athlete Safeguarding Course to obtain the certification,” he added.

“I would like to thank our partners at the Ministry of Community Development for their support of our work and their commitment to our athletes’ safety and wellbeing.”

The workshop is part of a series of initiatives and programs implemented by Special Olympics UAE in partnership with the Ministry of Community Development, entitled "Safe Child...Successful Athlete.”