Spanish women's football chief refuses to resign in wake of his scandalous World Cup kiss

President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales carrying Spain's Athenea del Castillo Beivide on his shoulder as they celebrate winning the 2023 Women's World Cup. - AFP

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 3:03 PM

Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales refused to step down on Friday in the aftermath of his unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup victory.

The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, players and coaches, demanding his resignation and forcing the federation to call an emergency assembly on Friday, where Rubiales said the kiss was consensual and he was the victim of 'social assassination'.

"I will not resign, I will not resign," he said.

He had been under fire after kissing Hermoso while handing the team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday in Sydney.

Hermoso has said in statement that such acts "should never go unpunished".

Rubiales' half-hearted apology on Monday failed to quell the uproar and on Thursday FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him.

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso (R) celebrates with Alexia Putellas during the d 2023 Women's World Cup final. - AFP

The incident had sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, demanding his resignation.

Spain's acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said the apology was "insufficient and inadequate" as the pressure began to mount on Rubiales to step down from his role.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, the acting second deputy prime minister, Yolanda Díaz, called for Rubiales to "resign" from his post after his actions.

High-ranking figures across the government and Spanish sport expressed similar opinions. Irene Montero, the minister for equality, described it as a "form of sexual violence," with clubs also weighing in on the situation.