Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello hosts private golf clinic for Al Reefa School students

Spanish golf star Rafa Cabrera Bello hosting a School Golf Clinic on the sidelines of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 7:58 PM

Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain), a former Ryder Cup golfer and winner of the 2012 HERO Dubai Desert Classic hosted a private golf clinic for students of Al Reefa School, Ras Al Khaimah On the sidelines of the $2.5 million Ras Al Khaimah Championship being held at Al Hamra Golf Club

The clinic was aligned with the Emirates Golf Federation’s (EGF) and Future Falcon’s NJDP initiative in UAE schools.

The EGF aims to push participation for all nationals and residents, but more importantly, the EGF is implementing a program that will not only develop golfers but also focus on Long Term Athletic Development.

Moving forward children from these schools will have the opportunity to join classes at their local golf club and continue their journey, making friends for life and having tons of fun along the way.

Together with the Emirates Schools Establishment, Emirates PGA, UAE golf clubs and The R&A, the Future Falcons - NJDP will continue to introduce golf into the schooling system across the UAE.

These initiatives will drive participation to new heights and, undoubtedly, be the origin of the country's next elite golfers.

The Ras Al Khaimah Championship follows last week’s HERO Dubai Desert Classic and is the third edition of the tournament.

The tee times have been published with the first tee time at 7.10 am on Thursday with the group of Matteo Manassero (IT), Sam Bairstow (Eng) and Jonas Blixt (Swe).

A field 132 players are in competition in what is the eighth of the 45 event season on the 2023 – 24 DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai.

