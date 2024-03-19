Social Golf Society thriving in the UAE as passion for the sport burns bright

The Social Golf Society hosting an event at Trump International Golf Club.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 2:41 PM

Local golf societies seem to be thriving these days in the UAE.

With access to golf membership is often not available or beyond the means of many keen golfers – for whatever reason, are playing regular games of golf together, both social and competitive, throughout the UAE to get their golf fix.

One of these such groups is the Social Golf Society, which was formed back in 2019, by founder Kieran Lindsay.

Then covid hit and Kieran decided to focus on his other businesses in those challenging times.

David Allsopp, Captain and Committee Member, commented, “That is when Ben Hoyle, Mick Goodall and myself took over the society in 2021 and here we are today.

“We currently have 125 active members and we are getting new member requests all the time.’

“The main ethos of the Social Golf Society is to give like-minded people the opportunity to make new friends from all backgrounds through the platform of golf. We actively encourage both male and female members from all nationalities and all abilities,” he said.

“We are a non-profit Society which is predominantly run by the Committee with the Ladies’ and Men’s Captains.’

The Social Golf Society is working with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) to add value to our members, but in turn, grow EGF membership in the UAE.

“We do insist on active EGF handicaps to be eligible for our main prizes at our major events. We have five such events throughout our season,” Allsopp added. “The Social Golf Society run a sponsored par 3 league every Tuesday evening throughout the year at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.”

There are also sponsored events such as Winter Championships, Captain’s Day, The Masters, Summer Championships and a Ryder Cup challenge with another golf society in Abu Dhabi.

“We have doubled our membership since we took over and have built up sponsorship relationships with several companies,” Allsopp said.

“At various times throughout the year, we also tie up with the Professionals at Trump International Golf Club for organized golf clinics to assist our members in improving their games.

“This allows our higher handicap members and beginners to have an accessible and cost-effective pathway to golf.,” added Allsopp. “Moving forward we have many ideas to modernize our membership experience, as well as add and improve the current benefits already given.”

Golf Societies do seem to be thriving in the UAE these days and we wish the Social Golf Society continued success.

For further information Visit: www.socialgolfsociety.com