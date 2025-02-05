Smith backs Labuschagne, Connolly may debut against Sri Lanka

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot during the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka. — AFP

Australia captain Steve Smith backed number three batter Marnus Labuschagne to regain his form and hinted spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly could make his Test debut in the second match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Labuschagne has scored one hundred in his last 49 innings and managed 20 in the opening Test against Sri Lanka, while team mates Usman Khawaja, Smith and Josh Inglis smashed hundreds.

"I can't see the top six changing, I say that'll be the same," Smith, leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, told reporters on the eve of the second and final Test.

"(Labuschagne) played nicely at the back end of the summer, he looked like he was putting the pressure on the bowlers a little bit more.

"The more difficult the wicket is in terms of how much it's spinning, the more aggressive you have to be with your batting and the more proactive you have to be.

"He understands that, he understands spin and angles as good as anyone. I don't think he's far away from a good score."

The tourists, who won the opening Test by an innings and 242 runs, are waiting to finalise their playing eleven and Connolly could replace left-arm spinner Todd Murphy in their spin attack.