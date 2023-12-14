SKY hails India’s attacking style in thumping T20 win over South Africa

Etihad Arena is the venue for the Tier One season-ending tournament to be held at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena
India achieved their ambition of playing fearless cricket in their crushing 106-run victory over South Africa to share the three-match series 1-1 at The Wanderers on Thursday, captain Suryakumar Yadav said.
After the first game of the series was washed out due to rain, India needed victory to square the series having lost by five wickets in the second game on Tuesday.
Boosted by their captain's excellent 100 from 56 balls and career-best bowling figures of 5-17 from birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav, they were comfortable winners.
“We wanted to play a fearless brand of cricket, to bat first, put big runs on the board and defend it,” captain Yadav said at the post-match presentation.
“The boys work hard day in, day out, and I am really happy they showed their quality to level the series.”
Yadav is ranked as the number one T20 batter in the world and showed why as he hit eight huge sixes in a sparkling innings to lift India out of some early trouble.
“Whatever the situation, I just go out there and enjoy myself. Whether it is my day or not. It is always good to get three figures in a T20 game but most important is the team winning,” he said.
He played down an ankle injury that forced him from the field early in South Africa’s paltry reply of 95 to India’s total of 201 for seven in their 20 overs.
“It is not looking that bad. I can walk, so it is all good,” Yadav said.
South Africa captain Aiden Markram was not daunted by India’s mammoth total but felt the wicket changed character in the second innings.
ALSO READ
“We weren’t too unhappy with that 200 to be honest, we thought it was chaseable,” he said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done tonight. The pitch did get lower and slower. When they (India) were batting it looked like they could hit it anywhere.”
The teams start a three-match One-Day International series on Sunday at the same venue, before further matches in Gqeberha on Tuesday and Paarl next Thursday.
Brief scores
South Africa v India
India: 201 - for7 wickets
South Africa: 95 all out
India win by 106 runs
Etihad Arena is the venue for the Tier One season-ending tournament to be held at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena
Indian doubles star Ashwini Ponnappa says she is lucky to be playing with Dubai's Tanisha Crasto
Khawaja to fight authorities after he planned making an on-field statement in support of Palestinians through a message on his shoes
With the latest capitulation the once mighty Reds have proved that for now they do not belong in this elite company
Event brings together over 200 promising players from 40 sports academies with the aim of discovering and nurturing exceptional talent in the sport
Top 20 players Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and rising PGA Tour star Cameron Young also in the fray for the January 2024 showpiece at Emirates Golf Club
Egan had two matching nines of 34 with a total of eight birdies in Round One at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club
The English club must win at home to AC Milan without goalkeeper Martin Dubravka who is an injury doubt