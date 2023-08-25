Skipper Mughal confident UAE will do well in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023

Chaya Mughal also captained UAE team in Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup.. - KT File

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 3:37 PM

Seasoned all-rounder Chaya Mughal said her squad was keen on making a ‘big impression’ after being named skipper of the UAE team bound for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 in Malaysia.

Prolific batter Esha Oza will be Mughal’s deputy while former UAE Men’s captain Ahmed Raza is the team’s head coach.

Looking ahead to the Malaysia tournament Mughal, who is a schoolteacher by profession, said: “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023 is an important event for us. Our aim is to qualify for the main tournament next year.

“The team has worked hard in the lead-up to this event and we are confident of producing good performances in Malaysia. Our squad is well balanced and we are all keen on making a big impression and help our team achieve the qualification target,” added the Indian-born cricketer.

UAE will play Bhutan in their opening match on Thursday, 31 August in Kaula Lumpur. Their next match is against the hosts Malaysia on Friday, 1 September. On Sunday, 3 September UAE face Qatar and on Wednesday 6 September Chaya’s side takes on Nepal.

The semi-finals will be played on 8 September with the final scheduled for Saturday, 9 September.

UAE squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023:

Chaya Mughal (captain), Esha Oza (vice-captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Avanee Sunil Patil, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Khushi Mohan Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Swarup Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish and Vaishnave Mahesh.

Support staff: Subha Venkataraman (manager), Ahmed Raza (head coach), Nupur Nandan (physiotherapist).

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

UAE’s matches:

31 August – Bhutan vs UAE

1 September – UAE vs Malaysia

3 September – Qatar vs UAE

4 September – Bahrain vs UAE

6 September – Nepal vs UAE

8 September – Semi-Finals

9 September – Final