Sir Alex Ferguson basks in 'best' racing moment as Spirit Dancer wins $1m Bahrain International Trophy

Spirit Dancer winning the G1 Bahrai9n International Trophy under Irish jockey Oisin Orr. -- Bahrain Turf Club/ X

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 11:31 PM

Spirit Dancer, a gelded homebred co-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, the most successful manager in British football history, won a high-quality renewal of the $1million Group 2 Bahrain International Trophy on Friday.

Trained by Richard Fahey in Malton, North Yorkshire, and ridden former Irish champion apprentice Oisin Orr, the son of 2023 Champion Sire elect Frankel (GB) scored by two and quarter lengths from Shadwell Estate-owned Israr representing John and Thady Gosden.

Godolphin, looking to win the race for a fourth time and with back-to-bak victories after Castle Way scored last year, entered a five-strong team with the Saeed Bin Suroor-trained Real World finishing best of the quintet, in fourth place.

Spriit Dancer is owned in a partnership with Peter Done, Sir Alex Ferguson and Ged Mason.

Sir Alex Ferguson has owned some famous horses including Rock of Gibraltar, the dual English and Irish 2,000 Guineas hero. - AP File

Friday’s race was the strongest renewal in the Bahrain International Trophy’s five-year history as the 14-strong field included runners from five different countries and three previous Group 1 winners.

“That's the best moment ever in racing, without question," said Ferguson. "When you looked at the field I was worried, I'm seeing Godolphin with five, [Aidan] O'Brien's got a runner, [Andre] Fabre's got a horse there. And we're just a wee stable from Yorkshire.

“It’s fantastic, just great.”

Great British Racing International (GBRI) spoke with a jubilant Richard Fahey who said: “It's great for Sir Alex and Ged here, and Peter. They've been very patient with him and have earned their reward.

“He didn't have a good start this week, he was very warm the first day and didn't look great the first couple of days. The best he's looked funnily enough is today when I went up to stick the saddle on him,” Fahey added.

Spirit Dancer all decked up in the Union Jack after the biggest win of his career. - Photo - Great British Racing International

“When we went past the favourite and the fancied ones and hit the front, I thought that it would take a special horse to catch us. It's fantastic for myself, the owners, my yard and Oisin [Orr].”

Co-owner Ged Mason was in celebratory mood and told GBRI:

“It’s our biggest win on the flat. And with Sir Alex having bred him, makes it more special. I am so pleased for Sir Alex. We will celebrate tonight, in modest fashion.”

The result echoed Sir Alex’s belief in his horse when he spoke to GBRI about the choice of stallion and the trainer prior to the race:

ALSO READ

“I have a friend who worked for Juddmonte. He helped to organise the cover, which was fantastic. Now you see Frankel stands for £350,000. So we are very lucky.

“We wanted someone we can visit quickly rather than going south. So we chose Richard [Fahey]. He is a marvelous trainer. He looked after the horse well, was always informative with how he is doing, and he got us to Bahrain,” added Sir Alex.

- With inputs from Great British Racing International .