Sinner battles back from two sets down to win Australian Open

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 4:40 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 5:03 PM

Italy's Jannik Sinner came from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open men's final at Melbourne on Sunday.

Sinner, playing in his first Grand Slam final, won 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at a packed at Rod Laver Arena.

Fourth seed Sinner went into the match as the favourite after vanquishing 10-time Melbourne Park winner Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Medvedev, seeded third, was losing for third time in Australian Open final having previously been beaten by Djokovic (2021) and Rafael Nadal (2022).