Shubhankar Sharma takes Dallah Trophy to UAE Schools, inspiring the next generation of golfers

DP World Tour star Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) and Cameron Van Rooyen (EGF), led the Dallah Trophy tour to the Sunmarke School, School at the start of the HERO Dubai Desert Classic week on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic (HDDC) took its iconic Dallah Trophy on a week-long tour of Dubai’s schools ahead of the tournament.

The trophy tour began at Sunmarke School, where pupils were treated to a golf taster lesson and a special surprise visit from DP World Tour player, Shubhankar Sharma (India).

Sharma, who made history by becoming the youngest Indian to win on the DP World Tour when he claimed the tri-sanctioned Joburg Open title in December 2017 at the age of 21, introduced the history of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and its iconic trophy, which is based on a traditional Arabian Peninsula coffee pot, or Dallah.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the oldest golf tournament in the Middle East, continues its commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level and inspiring future golfers. This initiative is part of the tournament’s ongoing efforts to nurture the next generation. In partnership with The R&A’s ‘Unleash Your Drive in Schools Programme,’ locally managed by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), the initiative encourages schools to introduce golf into their curriculum, emphasizing it as a fun and accessible sport. Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Simon Corkill, said, “As the longest-running tournament in the Middle East, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is proud to see the positive impact it has on a local level by inspiring the next generation of golfers. The Dallah Trophy tour across Dubai’s schools and the golf taster sessions are central to our ongoing efforts to grow the game at the grassroots level and nurture the golfers of tomorrow.”

Shubhankar Sharma added, “It was great to see all the kids trying golf and having fun. I’m really proud and happy to be part of this great initiative.”