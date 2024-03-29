Sheikh Mohammed: Dubai World Cup celebrates the ethos of excellence and unique camaraderie that binds the global horse racing community

heikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. - WAM

On the eve of the 28th Dubai World Cup meeting, one of the most celebrated sporting events in the UAE, Middle East and the world, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a powerful and poignant message highlighting the ‘unique camaraderie that marks the global horse racing community.’

The completed transcript of Sheikh Mohammed’s message which was released by the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) on Friday afternoon:

“We are delighted to welcome lovers of horse racing from across the globe to the 28th edition of the Dubai World Cup.

With another series of fierce competitions, the prestigious event continues the UAE’s grand tradition of excellence in racing sport.

The Dubai World Cup was founded with the vision to create a premier global horse racing hub. As a bridge between global markets and cultures, Dubai has provided the perfect meeting place for the world’s horse racing community.

It is fitting that this year’s Dubai World Cup embraces the UAE’s longstanding commitment to sustainability, aligned with the decision of my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to extend the Year of Sustainability into 2024.

The meeting has become another expression of our commitment to win the race to preserve our planet for future generations.

It is marvellous to see many of last year’s winners and a host of the world’s highest-rated horses returning to the 2024 Dubai World Cup night.

The 2023 edition saw seven of the world’s highest-rated horses, while three races in the event were ranked among the world’s Top 100 races, with Equinox, the ‘2023 World’s Best Racehorse’, winning the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic.

Over the years, the Dubai World Cup has not only fostered competition but also cooperation. I am heartened to see that the collaboration between racing bodies in the region has enabled several participants in the Dubai World Cup Carnival to achieve further success in neighbouring countries. This close coordination has played a vital role in enhancing the region's stature in horse racing.

We extend our thanks to all the jockeys, trainers and owners who accepted the challenge this year and wish all visitors an enjoyable experience at the Meydan Racecourse.

Our gratitude goes to the organising team for their efforts to make this another memorable meeting. With every race of the Dubai World Cup, we celebrate not only our ethos of excellence but also the unique camaraderie that marks the global horse racing community.

Wishing you a blessed Ramadan.

- Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

