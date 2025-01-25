Sharp short game puts Del Rey on course to claim maiden DP World Tour title

Alejandro del Rey (Spain) takes a two shot lead into tomorrow's (Sunday) final round in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. - Supplied photo

Alejandro Del Rey credited his sharp short game as he moved into a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

The Spaniard started the day two shots behind Englishman Marcus Armitage but flipped the advantage with a sizzling round of 66, putting him two clear at 16 under par. This sets up an exciting final-day battle as the duo pulled ahead of the chasing pack, which sits five strokes behind Armitage’s 14 under.

Armitage was the first to make a move on Saturday at Al Hamra Golf Club, birdieing the first hole to extend his lead. But Del Rey responded quickly, gaining shots on the second and third holes before taking the lead with a birdie at the par-five eighth. Both players traded pars from the ninth hole, matching each other’s birdies at the 14th.

However, Del Rey made a crucial move at the par-four 17th, nearly holing his second shot and tapping in for a birdie to go two clear.

The 26-year-old then caught a slice of luck at the last, with his ball somehow staying out of the water off the tee. This allowed him to hit a wonderful three-wood into the mouth of the green, setting up an easy up-and-down to complete a bogey-free 66.

Del Rey will be seeking his maiden DP World Tour title tomorrow, having claimed the 54-hole lead for the first time in his career.

While everything points to a two-horse race for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Australia’s Jason Scrivener put himself in contention with a seven-under 65, moving to nine under. He was later joined by South Africa’s Shaun Norris and France’s David Ravetto in a tie for third.

Del Rey reflected on his round, saying, “‘I'm very happy. I think I didn't play probably as well as the last couple of days but I got away with a couple of shots that I missed and then my short game was amazing today. So very pleased.

“I think in my mind I put a number in my head and that's where I wanted to get. We are indeed competing against each other but I think it's mainly tomorrow when it's down to one another. So today was more about doing my work and just sticking to it.”

Marcus Armitage responded, “I can't control what Alejandro does. He played fantastic today. Hit some incredible golf shots and I can't control him, so I can only do what I can do. Hats off to him because he got the upper hand today.

“It's been a bit of a struggle all day. I whacked it ten feet past and I'm like, oh no. But I holed the putt there, then hit a great wedge shot into the last and it’s just got me a bit closer going into tomorrow. So yeah, let's have it.”

The leading UAE players are defending champion Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN) and Richard Mansell (ENG), both on five under par.

The final round tee times begin at 7:26 a.m., with the leaders going out last at 12:01 p.m. To follow all LIVE scores for the final round, VISIT: europeantour.com

