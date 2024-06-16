Sharjah Team's Rusty Wyatt dominates Grand Prix of Italy

Sharjah Team's Rusty Wyatt at the Grand Prix of Italy. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 7:08 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 7:09 PM

Sharjah Team’s Rusty Wyatt scored a commanding victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy on Sunday to take the lead in the F1H2O World Championship as Team Abu Dhabi suffered a double setback in Olbia.

Wyatt secured his second Grand Prix win of the season in a race littered with early casualties, including Emirati driver Thani Al Qemzi, and his Abu Dhabi team-mate Alberto Comparato, as well as Victory Team’s world-title chasing Erik Stark.

After qualifying second behind Wyatt, Al Qemzi had raised his hopes by winning the first of the morning sprint races, and he was looking to close the gap on the Canadian before his Grand Prix was agonisingly cut short by technical problems on the eighth of 40 laps.

By then, Estonia’s Stefan Arand and Comparato had already made early exits, and they were soon followed by Stark, who had arrived on the Mediterranean island as the championship leader.

There were no problems, however for Wyatt, the first-round winner in Indonesia, who had the luxury of being able to slow down on the last lap and still win by 12 seconds from Frenchman Peter Morin, with Poland’s Bartek Marszalek taking the third podium spot.