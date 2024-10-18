Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club set to kickoff 2024–2025 EGF Order of Merit Season

Jonathan Selvaraj (UAE) competing last year in the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Men's Open - Supplied photo

This Saturday, the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club will host the opening tournament of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Men’s and Ladies’ Order of Merit for the 2024–2025 season.

Marking its 17th edition, this 36-hole event is set to attract a competitive field of 66 players across both divisions.

Sam McLaren, Director of Golf at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, expressed enthusiasm about the tournament's first-round draw, stating, “We are honoured to host the inaugural EGF Order of Merit event of the season. Given the busy calendar, we are delighted with the strong entry we’ve received.”

Among the top male competitors are Dan Byrne (+4.2), Simon Dunn (+4.8), and Mohammed Skaik (+1.5). Notably, Jonathan Selvaraj (+4.4), last year’s EGF Men’s Order of Merit champion, has just returned from representing the UAE in the Nomura Cup in Thailand, finishing on Thursday. He is scheduled to fly home to Dubai tonight for his tee time in tomorrow's first round.

In the Women’s Division, Aoife Kelly (+0.3), Sanna Tufail, and Faye Alblooshi (2.7, UAE) are expected to contend for top honours on Sunday afternoon.

James Baxter, playing off a +2 handicap and representing the Centurion Club in England, won the previous edition of the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Men’s Open with rounds of 73 and 71 for a level-par total of 144 over 36 holes. He will not be defending his title this year.