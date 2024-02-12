Sharjah archers win gold in Arab Women Sports Tournament

Archers in action at the Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 9:04 PM

The Sharjah Women's Sports Club clinched the gold medal in the Compound Bow Teams competition on the final day of the Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah.

The showdown, which took place at Al-Bataih Club on Sunday, saw the host team emerge victorious against the Abu Dhabi Archery Club.

Sharjah's victory was secured with 209-151 scoreline, outperforming Abu Dhabi across four final rounds with scores of 53-33, 53-38, 53-38, and 50-42. The victorious Sharjah team was comprised of Amina Al Awadhi, Fatima Ahmed, and Hamda Al Mazmi.

In individual competition, Amina Al Awadhi of the Sharjah Women's Sports Club won gold in the Compound Bow following a thrilling final against Kuwaiti Hanan Al Miyaas. The match, which extended over five rounds, ended in Al Awadhi's favour, with a scoreline of 136-131.

On the Recurve Bow front, Bahrain's Suha Sheikh clinched the gold medal in the individual category, overcoming Saudi Sama Kanfer, who bagged the silver medal in a closely contested final, concluding with a score of 5-4.

Alia Al Ali from the Abu Dhabi Archery Club secured the bronze medal after winning against Bahraini Sarah Arzooq.

Al Thuqbah Club from Saudi Arabia snatched the gold medal in the Recurve Bow team category after a 6-0 win against the Sharjah team comprising Hessa Al Awadhi, Mariam Al Saigh, and Meera Al Saigh, who clinched the silver medal.

The bronze medals were awarded to the Bahraini Club, which included the trio Mariam Anbar, Mariam Ahmed, and Suha Sheikh, following their victory over the Abu Dhabi Archery Club with a score of 6-2.

Jordan's Al Fuheis won the basketball gold with a 72-50 win over Syria's Al Thawra in the final. Bahrain's Al-Ahli clinched the bronze medal after a win against Saudi Capital.

Meanwhile, Egypt's Sporting Club won the volleyball title with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Kuwait's Salwa Alsabah. The UAE's Sharjah Women's Sports Club clinched third place.

In table tennis, Syria's Hind Zaza secured the gold medal in singles beating Egypt's Reem Al Iraqi 3-2 in the final.

The bronze medal was awarded to Bahraini Mariam Abdullah and Egypt's Hanaa Ibrahim.

In doubles, Bahrain's Mariam Abdullah and Amrita Amit clinched the gold medal, leaving the Egypt's Reem Al Iraqi and Fatima Alaa Al-Din with the silver medal.

The bronze medal was awarded to Kuwaiti players Mariam Abdul Rahim and Manwa Al-Shammari and Syrian players Hind Abdul Raouf and Ibaa Ali.

