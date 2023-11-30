Shanto makes history with century on debut as Bangladesh captain

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 10:03 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 10:04 PM

Najmul Hossain Shanto became the first Bangladeshi cricket to hit a century on his debut as captain as the hosts tightened its grip on the first test against New Zealand on Thursday.

Shanto's 104 helped Bangladesh extend its lead to 205 runs by reaching 212-3 at stumps on Day 3. Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 43, after adding 96 runs with Shanto for the fourth wicket.

The captain helped his team regain the upper hand on a spin-friendly track after Bangladesh lost two openers in quick succession to leave them on 26-2.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel got the better of Zakir Hasan (17) for the second time in the match, with a delivery that spun sharply to rap him in front of leg-stump.

Mahmudul Hasan, who top-scored for Bangladesh with 86 in the first innings, was run out in unluckiest manner as a drive from Shanto touched bowler Tim Southee’s palm on the followthrough to hit his stump.

The two wickets in two overs brought the Black Caps back into the game but Shanto and Mominul Haque added 90 runs for the third wicket to give Bangladesh the edge.

Mominul survived a leg-before shout as New Zealand reviewed in vain but appeared to be confident against his favorite opponent, against which he has averaged a whopping 55.61. He was run out on 40 after hitting four boundaries from 68 balls.

Unlike his aggressive first-innings 37, Shanto stayed clam throughout the day to frustrate the New Zealand bowlers. He raised his fifth test hundred off 192 balls and his third in the last four innings, pushing a fuller delivery of Patel past extra cover from a single.

He then hit a boundary in the last ball of that over, his 10th in 193 balls as bad light forced stumps for the third consecutive day.

New Zealand had resumed the day on 268-8 and was bowled out for 317, in reply Bangladesh’s 310 in the first innings.

Captain Tim Southee Southee played the key role, scoring 35 off 62 with three fours while Kyle Jamieson added 23 off 70.

With the main bowlers failing to make any breakthrough, Shanto introduced occasional bowler Mominul who wrapped up New Zealand's innings, dealing a double blow.

He trapped Jamieson leg-before to end a 52-run ninth-wicket partnership and, four balls later, also got the better of Southee to finish on his career-best 3-4.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took four wickets on Wednesday, including top scorer Kane Williamson for 104, but didn’t add to his haul on Day 3 and returned figures of 4-109 from 39 overs.

Brief Scores

Bangladesh: First innings: 310 all out

Second innings: 212 - for3 wickets(68.0overs)

New Zealand: First innings 317 all out

At Close - Bangladesh lead New Zealand by 205 runs with 7 wickets remaining