Shames Al Hashemi: Driving Emirati golf to new heights and inspiring the next generation

From top golfer to Team Co-Owner, Shames is on a mission to grow the game in the UAE and MENA region
Shames Al Hashemi is a proud flagbearer of Emirati golf, - Photo Instagram
Shames Al Hashemi has been a familiar name in UAE golf for years. A proven winner with several tournament victories—including the prestigious Dubai Duty Free UAE Nationals Cup—he has long been a proud representative of Emirati golf.
Now, as a co-owner of the Desert Knights team in the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 2, he’s on a mission to grow the game and bring more local players into the fold.
Shames’ journey in the Ultimate Golf Challenge began when his playing partner, Marwan Hadi, pitched the idea of forming a team. It didn’t take much convincing and they bco-founded the Desert Knights.
"I thought it was a great idea to have an Emirati team in the mix," he says. "The organizers have done a fantastic job to put this event together and it's very attractive.
Aasiya Saleem. - Photo Instagram
Everything is well-organized. We’re excited to be playing together and looking forward to a great season."
The Desert Knights blend Emirati and expatriate talent, reflecting the tournament’s mix of competition and inclusion. But Shames hopes to see even more local golfers join in future editions.
"Half of our team is Emirati, but we’d love to see that number grow," he says. "Hopefully, more local players will step up and get involved."
A Growing Game in the UAE
Shames is optimistic about where golf is headed in the UAE and beyond.
"Golf has seen a huge surge in interest globally since COVID-19, and it’s the same here," he says. "I know so many Emiratis who have started playing, especially younger kids. It’s exciting to see."
That shift, he believes, will shape the future of the game.
"In a generation or two, we’ll have a much larger pool of local players competing at all levels,” says Shames, oozing confidence.
"The women's game is looking very healthy with players like Aasiya Saleem and Sara Ali making their mark."
More Than Just Winning
Shames has built an impressive resume on the course, with his most recent triumph coming at the 29th Dubai Duty Free UAE Nationals Cup at Emirates Golf Club. Competing against 40 Emirati golfers in a Stableford format, he once again proved why he’s one of the best in the country.
But for him, it’s about more than just personal victories.
"The future of golf here looks bright," he says. "More locals are picking up the game, and it’s only a matter of time before we see a real shift in participation—both men’s and women’s golf."
With players like Shames leading the way, Emirati golf is in good hands. The Ultimate Golf Challenge and the Desert Knights aren’t just about competition; they’re about shaping the future. And for Shames, that’s a win-win situation.
