Shaheen Butt: From cricket and squash to passionate golfer and Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Captain

Shaheen says golf is more than just a game, it is a way of life,. - Supplied photo

Shaheen Butt’s journey from a young sports enthusiast in Pakistan to the proud Captain of Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club is a testament to his passion for sports, particularly golf, and his deep-rooted sense of community.

His journey began in 1979 when he moved to Dubai and transitioned from his early love for cricket and squash to discovering the charm of golf. Shaheen spent his formative years with Dubai Aluminium Company (DUBAL). A lover of sports, he built a strong athletic profile at the company.

During this time, the Dubai Desert Classic was taking shape, and Dubai's sporting scene was on the rise. In 1992, DUBAL opened its 9-hole golf course, and Shaheen was invited to play a round with friends. That first experience sparked a lifelong love affair with golf, leading him to trade his cricket bat and squash racquet for a set of golf clubs.

“Golf is more than just a game, it is a way of life,” he says. “Whether playing with fellow club members or travelling on golf tours around the Middle East and Europe, the game keeps me motivated and connected to the golf community.”

Shaheen with one of his many trophies. - Supplied photo

However, his commitment to his job led him to give up the game for nearly ten years while he was posted in Qatar and Bahrain.

His retirement from Bahrain in 2015 marked a new chapter in his life, and he returned to Dubai where he joined Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, a place that has played an integral part in his and his family's golfing journey.

Shaheen’s involvement with golf deepened over the years, and his leadership abilities were recognized when he was appointed the Men’s Club Captain, a role he’s proud to hold today.

"As a golfer, it's about playing for yourself, but as a Club Captain, it's about the members," Shaheen said, sharing his philosophy of leadership that revolves around building a strong community, where ethics and camaraderie take precedence.

A high point of his captaincy at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club was present his son, MKohammed, with the Sharjah Open Trophy. - Supplied photo

“Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club is a close-knit community of both Asian and European members. It is a family-friendly environment, something that sets the club apart from others,” he adds.

Shaheen continues to cherish his role as Captain and remains involved in the club’s activities. His leadership is part of a rotational system for senior members, but his commitment to his club and its members remains unwavering.

His story is one of dedication, passion, and family. Whether as a golfer, a mentor, or a leader, Shaheen continues to inspire those around him with his love for the sport and the community it builds. Golf is no longer just a pastime for Shaheen; it’s a life well-lived, a sport that has given him purpose and memories that will last a lifetime.

One of Shaheen’s most memorable moments came shortly after he assumed the captaincy of Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.