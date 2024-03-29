Sensational Camero defends Faldo Junior Tour Middle East title in Al Ain

The UAE's Jamie Camero (centre), winner of the Faldo Series at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club with officials.- Sipplied photo

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 5:35 PM

Jamie Camero (EGF) produced sensational rounds of 65, 67 and 66, for a 12 under par total of 198, to win the 2024 Faldo Junior Tour Middle East Championship at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

Jamie, 18 years-old, who now has a +4 handicap and represents The Els Club, shot an opening day 65 that included nine birdies to take a lead that she would not relinquish over the 54-holes.

In taking the overall title for the second successive year, Jamie also won the Girls Under-21 category and booked herself a place in the 28th European Grand Final back at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in November.

Jamie said post round: “I had a very solid week. I have been struggling over the last couple of weeks with my game. A couple of sessions with my coach Joe Marshall, has put me back on track. I have been working on my approach play as well as my putting and it has paid off.

“My next tournament will be in the Taiwan Amateur during the Eid break along with the UAE Team,” added Jamie.

Joining Jaimie in the Grand Final will be Ananyaa Sood (The Els Club). Ananyaa took the Girls Under-16 title as she returned scores of 69, 72, 69, for a 210 level par score, claiming a nine stroke victory over Alanna Tee of Hong Kong.

Viktor Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club) qualifies for the Grand Final after coming out on top in the Boys Under-21 category, Viktor opened the tournament with a level par 70, added a 71 to his tally on Day 2 and saved the best for last as he returned a final round 66 and a three under (207) total to take the win over Peter Whittaker (AESGC) who scored rounds of 72, 73 and 69 on 214.

The Boys Under-16 section usually tends to be the most competitive of the four categories and that proved no different as six players had their eye on the title going into the last day.

Jay Chinchankar (Jumeirah Golf Estates) held the 36-hole lead on two under heading into the final round, a one over par 71 was good enough to book a place in the Grand Final as Jay finished on one under (209) and two strokes ahead of Victor Larsson (The Els Club) who scored 72, 69, 70, for a one over (211).

A total of 47 competitors played in the tournament, with 10 competitors travelling from outside the UAE to take part.