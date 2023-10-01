Senior Champions Tour returns with season opener at The Els Club

Designed by legendary South African golfer Ernie Els, The Els course is set against a desert landscape and offers a challenging and unique golfing experience. – Supplied photo

Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 12:49 PM

The Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) returns to the UAE golfing calendar when it hosts its 2023 – 2024 Season Opener at The Els Club, Dubai this ON Wednesday, October 4.

The tournament is open to all TSTC members aged 50 or over holding an official golf handicap and who are residents in the UAE.

The tournament which has attracted over 35 spots at the time of going to press with a few places still available, has a 1.00 pm shotgun start.

Vijay Vasu, co-founder of the TSTC commented: “We are excited with the upcoming season for The Senior Champions Tour.

“We are attracting new members all the time in addition to our existing and loyal membership. We are planning an enhanced Prize Presentation experience for all our events with some local guests to give our events more of a buzz.”

The format of TCST events is 18 holes Individual Stableford. Each competitor will play off their current handicap index, rounded to the nearest number at each fixture with a maximum allowance of 24.

There are two divisions with the exact median handicap calculated on the day.

“We organize a TSCT Order of Merit during the season, with prizes for the top three winners which will be announced shortly,’ concluded Vijay.

ALSO READ

For further details on membership visit www.TSTC.com Or contact co-founder Vijay Vasu: vv@golfandco.co