Selvaraj and Al Blooshi crowned men’s and ladies 2023-2024 EGF Order of Merit champions

Jonathan Selvaraj (left), receiving his EGF Men's Order of Merit Trophy from EGF Board Member, Walid Al Attar. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 5:35 PM

Jonathan Selvaraj and Faye Al Blooshi have topped the men’s and ladies’ divisions respectively in the season-long 2023 – 24 Order of Merits following the final qualifying event – the EGF Order of Merit Championship held at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) announced the winners recently. This is the first time the Order of Merit Championship has been included in the EGF Order of Merits.

Twenty-year-old Selvaraj (EGF who plays off a +4 handicap competed in 15 qualifiers, plus the Order of Merit Championship.

There were 23 Men’s Order of Merit qualifying events during the season with The Els Club Men’s Open being cancelled due to inclement weather.

Selvaraj has been coached at CH3 at The Els Club as well as at Trump International Golf Club – but is now trained under the EGF banner of coaches.

He is studying online and is taking a Math Degree at Cumbria University, in England and is in his second year of four.

“At the start of the season it was a goal of mine to win the EGF Men’s Order of Merit – so to do it is very satisfying amongst such a group of competitive golfers,” he told Khaleej Times.

“ I can practice and play my golf, around my online studying – so it works well for me to be able to manage my golf programme.”

Faye Al Blooshi (EGF) won the Ladies’ Gross Division from Hannah Alan (Dubai Creek) and Aoife Kelly (Trump International) in third.

The EGF Order of Merit Awards were presented at Al Zorah Golf Club as part of the Order of Merit Championship by EGF Board Member Walid Al Attar.

The following Order of Merits have been contested this season:

Men’s EGF Order of Merit – Gross.

Winner: J. Selvaraj (EGF).

Ladies EGF Order of Merit – Gross.

Winner: F. Al Blooshi (EGF)

Ladies EGF Order of Merit – Net.

Dr R. Al Haj (EGF).

Junior Boys EGF Order of Merit – Gross.

Dadabhoy (Jumeirah Golf Estates)

Junior Boys EGF Order of Merit – Net.

Bianchi (Jumeirah Golf Estates).

Junior Girls EGF Order of Merit – Gross.

Kim (Jumeirah Golf Estates).

Junior Girls EGF Order of Merit – Net.

Kim (Jumeirah Golf Estates).