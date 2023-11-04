Seldon steals opening round's honours at Dubai Hills Golf Club Men’s Open

The Vipers will be looking to go one better in Season 2 after finishing runners-up to Gulf Giants last year
Nathan Seldon (Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club) shot an opening round of three under par 69 to lead the 36-hole Dubai Hills Golf Club Men’s Open, the qualifier number three of the 2023 – 2024 Emirates Golf Federation Men’s Order of Merit.
Playing off a +2 handicap and starting on Tee 10, Seldon went to the turn in one over par 37 after playing holes 10 – 18.
He then played holes 1 – 9 and his game came alive with a string of birdies on 1, 4, 5 and 6 and no bogeys to come home in just 32 blows.
Four players were a shot behind on 70 - Sam Mullane (Jumeirah Golf Estates), Alistair Hess (The Els Club), Gordon Munro (Dubai Hills Golf Club) and Viktor Kofod-Olsen (Emirates Golf Club).
Current EGF Men’s Order of Merit leader, Jonathan Selvaraj (Trump International Golf Club), shot a 73 to lie in tied ninth position.
On a day of strong scoring eight players broke the par of 71 in round one.
In the Net Division, Shoaib Gill (DHGC) shot a net 65 off his nine handicap with a gross 74.
He takes a two shot lead from seven handicapper Yves Buchard (TEC) and four handicapper Shreyans Khemka (DCGYC) who both shot net 67’s.
The handicap allowance for the net prizes was 95 percent.
The second round takes place on Sunday with the leaders out last in gross order.
The final pairing of Seldon, Mullane and Hess tee off at 8.36 am.
First Round Leaders
(Black Tees, 7,283 Yards, Par 72).
N. Seldon (DCG&YC) 69.
S. Mullane (JGE) 70.
A. Hess (TEC) 70.
G. Munro (DHGC) 70.
V. Kofod-Olsen (EGC) 70.
M. Dutton (JGE) 71.
J. Wiltshire (ADCGC) 71.
S. Khemka (DCG&YC) 71.
