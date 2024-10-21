Sami Butt triumphs on home turf at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Open

Overall Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Amateur Open Champion, Sami Butt (right) receiving his trophy from Club Captain and Sami's father, Shaheen Butt. - Supplied photo

Sami Butt won the 17th Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club Championship with a 36-hole total of 151, following impressive rounds of 76 and 75.

In a thrilling three-way play-off, Butt secured the title with a stunning birdie on the first hole, edging out his two rivals in style.

Starting the final round four shots behind leader Joshua Vardy (SGSC), Butt, playing off a one handicap, wasted no time narrowing the gap. He opened with a birdie on the first hole and kept his scorecard steady with a series of pars, allowing just four bogeys.

By the end of regulation play, Butt was tied at seven over par with Dan Byrne (The Els Club) and Scott Carmichael (Trump International), setting the stage for his dramatic play-off triumph.

Sam Mclaren, Director of Golf at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club said: “We have had a tremendous two days of golf – with some excellent and competitive play. Congratulations to all the winners – especially our champion Sami Butt.

“It is always good to see one of our own win one of our flagship events on our SGSC calendar. It was extra special for Sami to receive his trophy from this year’s Club Captain Shaheen Butt – Sami’s father.”

The 2024 Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club is the first qualifying event for both the Men’s and Ladies’ 2024-25 EGF Order of Merits.

The next EGF Order of Merit for both Men and Ladies is the Dubai Hills Golf Club Amateur Open to be held at Dubai Hills Golf Club on 2nd – 3rd November 2024.

The closing date for entries is 27th October 2024. For further information Visit www.egf.com

Results (Par 72).

Gross Division

Butt (SGSC) 76. 65. 151. Carmichael (Trump International) 73. 78. 151. Byrne (The Els Club) 75. 76. 151. Net Division Ungerer (SGSC, 20) 71. 66. 137 Bautista (SGSC, 22) 69. 68. 137. Pendleton-Nash (EGF, 14) 69. 74. 143.

McCarrick (Trump International, 7) 69. 74. 143.