Saluting Japan’s Dr Handa for his 'life’s work' in supporting global golf

Prince Harry with ISPS HANDA's founder Haruhisa Handa.- Instagram

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 4:03 PM

Dr Haruhisa Handa, who has a deep passion for golf, has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the sport. Known globally not only as a distinguished philanthropist but also as a visionary, Dr. Handa has dedicated much of his life to promoting the game, particularly among those who face physical challenges.

In 2006 he founded ISPS Handa, short for the International Sports Promotion Society, which is an organization that has become increasingly prominent in the global sporting landscape, particularly in golf. Dr Handa's mission is to harness the power of sport to promote social inclusion, raise awareness of various causes, and improve lives worldwide.

Known for his deep commitment to philanthropy, the arts, and sports his vision for the organization is rooted in the belief that sport can transcend barriers and bring people together, regardless of their background, ability, or circumstances.

ISPS are huge supporters of global golf - including the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

ISPS Handa is particularly active in golf, sponsoring numerous tournaments globally including events on the European Tour, the LPGA Tour, and the PGA Tour of Australasia. One of the key aspects of the organization's work is its support for blind and disabled golfers, highlighting the inclusive nature of the sport.

The organization also sponsors other sports, such as rugby, and supports various charitable initiatives.

Through its work, ISPS Handa aims to use sport as a vehicle for positive change, fostering unity, and creating opportunities for people of all abilities to participate in and enjoy the benefits of physical activity.

Dr Handa commented: “This is my life’s work, and this is why I am involved in so many tournaments. I will always help to promote disabled golfers and blind golfers. I am getting old, but, thanks to golf, I feel like I am getting younger.”

He has earned his moniker as the ‘Father of Blind Golf’, and has tirelessly lobbied for the wider mission of blind and disabled golf to be recognised as an official Paralympic Sport.

Born in Japan in 1951, Dr. Handa pursued higher education, earning a Master's Degree in Creative Arts from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) at Edith Cowan University, Western Australia. He further advanced his academic journey by obtaining a PhD in Literature from the Academy of Arts & Design at Tsinghua University, China. Widely recognized for his longstanding commitment to public service and is the recipient of many honours including the Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon of Japan, the Honorary Award of Contribution towards the Chinese Choral Enterprise, the Distinguished Service Medal of the State of Western Australia, the keys to the City of Perth and the City of Swan, in recognition of long-standing contributions to blind welfare. Dr Handa manages over a dozen companies and serves on the board of numerous charitable foundations and associations in Japan, Australia and the UK. ISPS Handa is committed to furthering the transformative power of sport across the globe and to supporting charitable causes in the sporting world. The golf tournaments that ISPS Handa supports include this week’s ISPS Handa Ladies’ Scottish Open on the Ladies European Tour, many DP World Tour events around the world since 2012, including initiatives in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Cambodia, China, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, USA and Wales. They are also significant supporters of the G4D Tour and EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association). ISPS Handa also has an impactful stable of Global Ambassadors, including Sir Nick Faldo (Eng), Hannah Green (Aus), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Brendan Lawlor (Ire), Ernie Els (RSA), Dame Laura Davies (Eng), Colin Montgomerie (Scot), Charley Hull (Eng), Lydia Ko (NZ), Ryan Fox (NZ), Min Woo Lee and sister Minjee Lee (Aus) to name just a few.

In these times of corporate money, rights apparent territory fights and so much posturing and debate around the world of golf – let’s celebrate the Japanese philanthropist, Dr Haruhisa Handa, and how lucky we are to have him with us, supporting the sport we all love.