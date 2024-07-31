SailGP announced 2024/2025 season calendar

The 2024/2025 season will start and finish in the UAE. — Supplied photo

SailGP, the most exciting racing on water, has unveiled its 2024/2025 season calendar, featuring new events in Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and Auckland, as well as a return to Great Britain and New York.

Unfolding over a 12-month period - beginning and ending in November (2024-2025) - the season will be the league’s most expansive to date, with 14 events across an increased five continents.

The 2024/2025 season will start and finish in the UAE - beginning with the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix (November 23-24 2024), and closing with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2024/2025 Season Grand Final (November 29-30, 2025).

The global championship will head to the Southern Hemisphere for back-to-back events in New Zealand (January 18-19, 2025) and Australia (February 8-9, 2025). Following record-setting crowds in Seasons 3 and 4, the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will make its debut in Auckland - New Zealand’s largest city, known for its passionate racing fans. From there, the entertainment heads to the iconic Sydney Harbor for SailGP’s record sixth visit to the city.

SailGP will return to Los Angeles for a weekend of sport and spectacle, bringing together Hollywood glamor and action-packed entertainment (March 15-16, 2025), before visiting one of the most dynamic racecourses on the calendar - San Francisco Bay (March 22-23, 2025), set in front of the backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Next, the recently-announced Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team will make its home debut at the Brazil Sail Grand Prix (May 3-4, 2025) – with an exciting city announcement to follow. The league will then return to the Big Apple for the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix (June 7-8, 2025). The European leg of the 2024/2025 Season will include the much-anticipated return of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix (July 19-20, 2025), a third visit to Taranto (September 6-7, 2025) for the ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix, and a fourth visit to Spain for the Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía - Cádiz (October 4-5, 2025). New events in Germany (August 16-17, 2025) - city to be revealed - and Geneva, Switzerland (September 20-21, 2025) will provide opportunities for fans of each nation to cheer for their respective team on home waters for the very first time. The 2024/2025 season will be rounded out by an additional Middle Eastern event scheduled for November 7-8 2025. Then it’s back to Abu Dhabi for the Grand Final - with national pride, personal glory and the largest cash prize in the sport all on the line.

SailGP Managing Director Andrew Thompson said: “SailGP’s 2024/2025 calendar is another significant milestone in our continued expansion across the globe. With an expected 11 teams on the startline, SailGP will establish events in new, strategically important growth territories, while bolstering existing fan bases in some of our most-loved venues to date.”