Rugby: Top teams vie for Emirates Dubai 7s glory

Baseball United's inaugural All-Star showpiece allowed families to bond and experience America's favourite sport together
South Africa and Australia are all set to launch their title defence at the Emirates Dubai 7s (December 1-3).
The tournament will see 24 best men’s and women’s international rugby sevens teams in action at the Sevens Stadium.
Following back-to-back triumphs in 2021 and 2022, South Africa, who will be bidding for a hat-trick of men’s titles in Dubai, have been grouped with reigning HSBC SVNS champions, New Zealand, Samoa and Canada in Pool A.
Last year’s Dubai 7s men’s runners-up Ireland face Argentina, Australia and Spain in Pool B while Pool C consists of France, USA, Fiji and Great Britain.
The women’s event is equally impressive with reigning Dubai champions Australia drawn alongside Ireland, Japan and Brazil in Pool B.
World champions New Zealand, who finished second in Dubai last year, are in Pool A with Fiji, Great Britain and South Africa while Canada, Spain, USA and France make up Pool C.
All matches will be played on Pitches 1 and 2 with the top two teams and two best third-placed sides advancing to the quarterfinals as they look to continue their journey to Finals Day on Sunday evening.
As well as the elite matches, the Emirates Dubai 7s packed schedule also includes a number of Invitational tournaments for the sporting extravaganza.
Across the three days, there will be 16 rugby tournaments, six netball competitions, three cricket and fitness tournaments, as well as eight padel events, attracting nearly 5,000 athletes.
The organisers also revealed a full line up of experiences that fans can look forward to during the National Day weekend.
Beyond the great sporting action, fans can expect an unforgettable festival experience, including fantastic family-friendly activities, an engaging entertainment lineup and world-class live music performances.
ALSO READ:
Baseball United's inaugural All-Star showpiece allowed families to bond and experience America's favourite sport together
Why is it so difficult for people to stay until the end of a tournament to end the closing ceremony
Golf management veteran notes there is a surge in interest from younger generations, spurred in part by high-profile athletes and influencers engaging in the sport
Everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece from December 8 – 10.
‘Teeing off in a Pro-Am is far more nervous for me than motor racing’ says McLaren’s 24-year-old British pilot
Players with a valid handicap with a handicap index of 14.4 or below are eligible to apply for the event to take place on Jan 13-14 at the Emirates Golf Club
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk heads Down Under to defend the ISPS HANDA Australian Open title he won in such style last year
The overall local winners in the Men’s and Lady's Divisions were Ara Nakhnikian and Naima Maya