Ronaldo, Vinicius Junior steal the show at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Junior was named the men's best player of the year at a glittering Globe Soccer Dubai awards on Friday.

The Brazilian striker, whose magnificent displays helped Real Madrid win the La Liga and the Champions League this year, also won the best forward award.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hailed Vinicius Junior as the world's best player during the ceremony at Atlantis.

Ronaldo, who also won two awards on Friday — the best Middle East player and a special award for being the highest goalscorer in football history — said Vinicius Junior should have been awarded the Ballon d'Or.

"He should have won the Golden Ball this year. That's why I want to thank the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai because they do an honest awards (gala)," the Al Nassr striker said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The Real Madrid player thanked Ronaldo for his generous words.

"IF Cristiano says I am the best player, then I believe him. He is a legend," said Vinicius Junior who was controversially snubbed at the Ballon d'Or.

Meanwhile, Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal took home the best emerging player award.

The 17-year-old stunned the world with his breathtaking skills as he helped Spain win the 2024 Euro in Germany.

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham was named the best midfielder of the year. Jude Bellingham Carlo Ancelotti, the legendary Italian manager, won the best coach of the year for guiding Spanish giants Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League double. There were also lifetime achievement awards for Brazilian star Neymar and Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand.