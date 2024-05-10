Rohit, Hardik to leave early for T20 World Cup, others to follow after IPL final

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be among the first batch of T20 World Cup-bound players. - AFP File

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Indian team players whose teams do not qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs will leave in two batches for the upcoming the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

The first batch, which will include Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, will leave for T20 World Cup 2024 with first batch, will leave on May 24 along with the coaching staff while the rest of the team will depart after the IPL final on May 26.

So far, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are confirmed to be in the first batch.

For the last league games, Shah ruled out resting players whose teams have no chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Shah claimed that they had a fantastic opportunity to hone their T20 talents in the IPL.

"Look at how well Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma played the other day. If [Jasprit] Bumrah gets to bowl to Head, what better opportunity is there to practise?," Shah said during a media interaction at the BCCI headquarters as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The BCCI secretary confirmed that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speed sensation Mayank Yadav, who is battling injury and is likely ruled out of ongoing IPL 2024, will be under BCCI supervision.

Mayank, who shocked and impressed fans and experts alike with his speed above 150 kmph, accuracy and control earlier this season, suffered an abdominal strain three games deep into his IPL debut campaign against the Gujarat Titans on April 7.

Shah said the speedster has been awarded the newly formed fast bowlers' central contract.

"The Selection Committee has also recommended Fast Bowling contracts for the following players - Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa," the BCCI said through an official statement earlier in February.

Mayank joins other rising pace bowlers who don't have an annual retainer including Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

As per the contacts, these bowlers will be monitored by the NCA medical staff all year.

