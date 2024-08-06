Rick Shiels: Transforming the way individuals play golf through powerful social media engagement

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 6:38 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 6:39 PM

Rick Shiels is a standout figure in the world of golf, revolutionizing the way many people engage with the sport.

At just 38 years of age, Shiels is a British professional golfer and popular YouTuber, renowned for his informative and entertaining content on his YouTube channel, ‘Rick Shiels Golf’.

“It is all about improving your game and having fun while doing it,” Shiels said in the introduction to his channel, “From club reviews to coaching videos, you’ll find everything here to help you play better and enjoy your time on the course more. We also tackle unconventional golf topics, offering you a straightforward take on the golfing world.”

His journey began as a young golf enthusiast – evolving into becoming a PGA-qualified instructor where he worked at numerous golf facilities, including one of the flagship golf clubs in the North West of England at Mere Golf and Country Club.

In 2011, whilst working at Trafford Golf Centre, he started his YouTube Golf channel, posting videos related to golf as an attempt to gain more customers for his teaching. In June 2020, he became the first golf vlogger to amass one million subscribers. His videos have included celebrities like Robbie Williams, retired strongman Eddie Hall as well as Thomas Nesbitt at Yas Acres, Abu Dhabi, who represents the UAE in the National Golf Team.

By April 2021, he had over 1.54 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with over 374 million views. As of now the channel has 2.9 million subscribers.

Shiels also presents a podcast called The Rick Shiels Golf Show and a second YouTube channel of the same name.

To date his Podcast has had 264 episodes. Guy Charnock supports the Podcast – and is the man behind Shiels and has the modern title of Head of Rick Shiels Media Brand.

Are young golfers embracing a novel approach to enjoying the game of golf?

It seems there is space for this content in the game of golf – known for its traditional approach to the game – but swiftly changing, especially since COVID-19.

His channels host matches against well-known pros from the world of golf and enables him to discuss relevant content, engaging and involves opinions with, usually, a balanced view.

Recent Podcasts have discussed: LIV Golf at JCB Golf & Country Club - UK, playing Augusta National, would a golfer rather win Olympic Gold or a PGA Tour event, the Bryson DeChambeau and Trump video and so much more. H.I.T. Golf, hosted by Shiels, is the product testing platform that now boasts over 271,000 subscribers. Hardworking Shiels with his support team, are frequent visitors to the Middle East region, and are changing the way golfers absorb their content and growing the game – let’s continue to follow his journey in the world of golf His numbers on social media channels are now hugely impressive: YouTube Channel: 2.9 million subscribers. X (formerly Twitter): 177.1 followers. Facebook: 1.3 million Instagram: 829k

Podcast: 264 episodes to date.