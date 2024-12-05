Returning Rohit drops to middle order as India retain Perth opening pair

India's captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, ahead of the second cricket Test match against Australia. — AFP

Rohit Sharma will bat down the order in the pink-ball second Test against Australia in Adelaide, with India's returning skipper on Thursday saying KL Rahul had earned his place as an opener.

Rohit, who usually opens, missed their 295-run first Test victory in Perth last week for the birth of his second child.

In his place, Rahul scored a patient 26 in the first innings then a solid 77 in a crucial 201-run opening stand with century-maker Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"KL will open. The way he batted and his partnership with Jaiswal was instrumental in that first Test win," said Rohit ahead of the game starting on Friday.

"The way he has batted outside India, he deserves it. I will bat somewhere in the middle.

"It was a fairly simple decision. Personally, it wasn't easy, but for the team, it was an easy decision to make."

Rohit would not reveal India's starting XI, nor where exactly he will bat.

But with regular number three Shubman Gill set to return from a thumb injury, he will probably come in at five, after Virat Kohli and before Rishabh Pant.

Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel appear likely to make way.

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja were both overlooked for Perth and it remains unclear whether they will play.

But Rohit said they remained integral to the five-Test series.

"Unfortunately I wasn't there to break the news to them that they won't be playing that first game," he said.

"It's always hard to leave experienced players like them out. "But I think the decision was made for what was best for the team at that particular time... and that is I think what we will throughout the series look to do. India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during a training session at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, a day before the start of the second Test cricket match against Australia. — AFP "But I certainly see them playing a huge role in the rest of the series because what they bring to the table can never be written off. They are quality players." Despite brimming with confidence after their victory in Perth, Rohit admitted that playing under lights with a pink ball at Adelaide Oval would be challenging. Australia have won all seven of its day-night Tests at the venue, including an eight-wicket win over India in 2020 when they were all out for 36 in their second innings. "You are so used to playing with a red ball and the pink ball certainly does a little bit more than the red ball," Rohit said. "At the same time we have been training here for the past three days and I certainly felt that the more time you spend playing the pink ball, it gets a little easier.

"The pink ball will have its challenges under lights, during the day as well — you just have to find your own way of dealing with it."