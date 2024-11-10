Rayhan Thomas struggles with his putter but targets strong finish at DP World Tour Final Stage

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas said that he 'did not read the greens well at Infinitum Golf (Lakes & Hills Courses) in the Final Stage DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain. - Supplied photo

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas admitted that he did not play his best during the third round of the DP World Tour Final Stage Qualifying School in Spain after shooting a 71 on the Hills Course at Infinitum.

Having earlier shot scores of 67 and 72 he found himself at five under par and tied 61st with former Ryder Cupper Eduardo Molinari leading the field on 17 under. The Italian has had rounds of 65, 61 and 72.

“It was a bit of a grind today and I did not play my best. I did not read the greens well,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times after his round.

Despite the challenges, the 24-year-old Indian golfer remains focused on his goal.

"I need to go low tomorrow, especially on a course that’s producing lower scores," he said, setting his sights on a strong finish to secure his place on the DP World Tour next season.

Rayhan teed off on Hole 1, dropped a shot on Hole 4 and went birdie–bogey on holes 7 and 8 to be out in 37. He got back to parity with a birdie on hole 12 and backed it with another on the next

Five pars to finish saw him home in 34 for a one-under-par 71.

In the fourth round Rayhan tees off over the Lakes Course at 9.11 am local Spanish time.

The current round four cut mark for 65 players and ties is at five under par.

The field will battle it out to a finish, with the top 20 players and ties after 108 holes earning playing privileges on the DP World Tour for next season.