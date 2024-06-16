Rayhan Thomas shoots 67 on ‘Moving Day’ at Korn Ferry Tour in Kansas

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas, warming up on the range prior to his third round. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas shot a third round three under par 67 for a 54-hole total of seven-under-par 203, seven under par in the $1 million Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour on Saturday

The play was over 6,910 yards at Crestview Country Club in Kansas.

Thomas, who had previous rounds of 72 and 64, moved up from 47th place on day three.to be tied 38th.

Leading the field is 27-year-old Sam Stevens (US) with rounds of 66, 63 and another 63 – to be 18 under par. Stevens is the highest-placed player in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in the field at 126. He has a three-shot lead and went to Oklahoma State University – as did Thomas.

Thomas, having just turned professional earlier this month, opened up with birdies on holes 3 and 4 and went out in an impressive 33 with the balance of holes all pars.

A disappointing three-putt from over 63 feet saw his first dropped shot of the day on the par 3 – 12th hole.

He bounced back with a birdie on 13 and then an impressive eagle three on hole 14 – playing at 501 yards. His second shot from 203 yards finished just 10 feet from the hole – and the putt took Thomas to eight under par for the tournament.

A bogey five on hole 15, where he missed the green was followed by three pars to come home in 34 and a round of 67.

On finishing his round Thomas told Khaleej Times: “had a pretty good day – it could have been even better – but I had two bad bogeys on my back nine holes. Overall, I was pretty happy with how I competed.