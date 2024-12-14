Rayhan braves windswept PGA Tour Q-School in Florida to climb to tied 23rd after Round 2

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas (Ind) moves upto tied 23rd after round two of the Final Stage PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry in Florida.- Supplied photo

Dubai-based golfer Rayhan Thomas is gearing up for a challenging weekend at the Final Stage PGA Tour Qualifying School, presented by Korn Ferry, in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Battling strong winds in round two, Thomas moved up the leaderboard to a tied 23rd position, showcasing his grit and determination.

Despite tough conditions, Thomas carded a two-over-par 72 at TPC Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley course, following his first-round even-par 70 at Sawgrass Country Club. His consistent play places him among the 67 players within seven strokes of the co-leaders, where only eight have managed to stay under par.

A test of resilience

‘It was a solid day today – I hit it a little better than on my first round,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “The wind blew hard and it was a really tough challenge out there for everyone.

“I was able to keep my game together and it was nice to stay connected and move up the leaderboard with a two-over score. I was chuffed to birdie my last hole with a 20-footer that made me finish my round with some momentum.’

‘The weather forecast is even windier and rainy for the third round and back to today’s round two winds, for the last round,” he added. “The waterproofs and umbrella are all packed in the bag along with plenty of towels for drying grips etc.”

With even windier and rainy conditions forecasted for round three and similar challenges expected in the final round, Thomas emphasized the importance of preparation.

“Preparation and planning with no surprises is my mindset as a professional golfer. It is going to be a demanding weekend for all – just how I like it and it should be fun. I am really looking forward to the next couple of days,” concluded Rayhan.

“The waterproofs, umbrella, and extra towels are ready. Planning and staying adaptable are key. It’s going to be demanding, but that’s what I enjoy most about professional golf.”

Round Two highlights

Starting on the first tee in this two-course tournament, Rayhan opened with a birdie on the par-4 first hole. He navigated the front nine with a bogey on the 4th and another on the 8th but recovered with a birdie on the 9th to finish level at the turn.

The back nine presented greater challenges with gusty, blustery winds, leading to bogeys on the 13th, 16th, and 17th holes. However, Thomas capped off the round with a brilliant birdie on the 18th, finishing with a hard-earned 72.

Reports from the course described the conditions as punishing, with winds ranging from two to four clubs, often shifting unpredictably. With determination in his stride and a sharp focus on the game, Rayhan is set to make the most of the demanding weekend ahead, chasing his PGA Tour dream.

At just 25 years old, he is no stranger to high-stakes competition. A former member of Dubai Creek Resort and graduate of the CH3 Performance Academy at The Els Club Dubai, he has honed his skills under renowned coach Justin Parsons, now based in Georgia.

